Westchester Teenager Pleads Guilty To...

Westchester Teenager Pleads Guilty To Shooting 4-Year-Old Girl

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

A teenager has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges after misfiring his gun, missing his intended target and striking a 4-year-old girl in the leg in Yonkers last summer. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced on Thursday that 19-year-old Floyd Bruce has pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree robbery, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of... Wed Yidfellas v USA 4
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Wed trumans treason 24
NY Botanical Garden Jun 6 GHawthorne 1
Marco leggo Jun 4 I know 1
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Jun 1 CHUCHA 173RD 1,498
News New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ... May 24 33sstenbrian 1
News Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08) Apr '17 Moose 7
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC