Westchester Teenager Pleads Guilty To Shooting 4-Year-Old Girl

A teenager has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges after misfiring his gun, missing his intended target and striking a 4-year-old girl in the leg in Yonkers last summer. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced on Thursday that 19-year-old Floyd Bruce has pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree robbery, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

