Westchester Road Rage Incident: Man M...

Westchester Road Rage Incident: Man Menaces Two People With Handgun

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Somers Daily Voice

A man was arrested by Westchester County Police on Thursday night after he menaced two people in an adjacent vehicle with a handgun on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Westchester County Police received a 911 call at 6:43 p.m. from a motorist who reported that a man in another car had followed his car aggressively on the westbound Cross County Parkway and then cut in front of him near the Bronx River Parkway entrance ramp, according to Kieran O'Leary, public information officer for Westchester County Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Somers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) 13 hr Rocky 136
News NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of... 18 hr you hate the truth 6
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) 18 hr Pablo 55
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Jun 7 trumans treason 24
NY Botanical Garden Jun 6 GHawthorne 1
Marco leggo Jun 4 I know 1
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Jun 1 CHUCHA 173RD 1,498
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Westchester County was issued at June 11 at 4:36AM EDT

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,671,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC