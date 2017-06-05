Westchester Road Rage Incident: Man Menaces Two People With Handgun
A man was arrested by Westchester County Police on Thursday night after he menaced two people in an adjacent vehicle with a handgun on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Westchester County Police received a 911 call at 6:43 p.m. from a motorist who reported that a man in another car had followed his car aggressively on the westbound Cross County Parkway and then cut in front of him near the Bronx River Parkway entrance ramp, according to Kieran O'Leary, public information officer for Westchester County Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Somers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|13 hr
|Rocky
|136
|NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of...
|18 hr
|you hate the truth
|6
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|Pablo
|55
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|trumans treason
|24
|NY Botanical Garden
|Jun 6
|GHawthorne
|1
|Marco leggo
|Jun 4
|I know
|1
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Jun 1
|CHUCHA 173RD
|1,498
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC