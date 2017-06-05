Westchester Road Rage Incident: Man Menaces Two People With Handgun

A man was arrested by Westchester County Police on Thursday night after he menaced two people in an adjacent vehicle with a handgun on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Westchester County Police received a 911 call at 6:43 p.m. from a motorist who reported that a man in another car had followed his car aggressively on the westbound Cross County Parkway and then cut in front of him near the Bronx River Parkway entrance ramp, according to Kieran O'Leary, public information officer for Westchester County Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Somers Daily Voice.