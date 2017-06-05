Westchester Psychologist Sentenced For Shooting Husband In Head

A 48-year-old woman from Westchester who was a former psychologist for the New York Police Department has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting her husband. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced on Thursday that Yonkers resident Emily Dearden has been sentenced to three and a half years in state prison after pleading guilty in February to first-degree attempted assault, a violent felony.

