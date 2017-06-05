Westchester Native Comey's Blockbuste...

Westchester Native Comey's Blockbuster Remarks On Trump Meetings Released

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Port Chester Daily Voice

Hudson Valley native and former FBI Director James Comey will testify on Thursday that President Donald Trump pressured him repeatedly to publicly state that he was not personally under federal investigation in connection with the Justice Department inquiry into Russian meddling. A transcript of Comey's prepared testimony was released late Wednesday afternoon, on the eve of his nationally televised 10 a.m. Thursday testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Port Chester Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of... Wed Yidfellas v USA 4
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Wed trumans treason 24
NY Botanical Garden Tue GHawthorne 1
Marco leggo Jun 4 I know 1
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Jun 1 CHUCHA 173RD 1,498
News New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ... May 24 33sstenbrian 1
News John Gallagher of Aramark Arrested by Feds for ... May 24 333stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC