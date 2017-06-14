Westchester Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Fatal Midday Stabbing

A Westchester man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a violent felony following a fatal midday stabbing last year. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced that 37-year-old Joseph Graham of Yonkers was sentenced after pleading guilty to individual counts of first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon after he fatally stabbed his 49-year-old victim last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.