Westchester Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Fatal Midday Stabbing
A Westchester man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a violent felony following a fatal midday stabbing last year. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced that 37-year-old Joseph Graham of Yonkers was sentenced after pleading guilty to individual counts of first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon after he fatally stabbed his 49-year-old victim last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prison for dr. frederick winston (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|patient
|2
|Add Me On Discord @ niceteen6822#7641 For a Lov...
|6 hr
|bigdickmale4female
|1
|A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere...
|Tue
|333stenbrian
|1
|Pamela Graddick
|Jun 24
|Maria
|1
|Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I
|Jun 24
|333stenbrian
|1
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Jun 21
|John
|56
|Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie...
|Jun 20
|Laira6311
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC