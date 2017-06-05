Westchester Connection: Trump Lawyer Files Complaint Against Comey
Former Mount Kisco resident Marc Kasowitz, who serves as President Donald Trump's outside counsel, plans to file a complaint with the Justice Department after FBI Director James Comey and Westchester native said he allowed a friend to leak a memo about his talks with the president in order to trigger the appointment of a special counsel according to published reports. In his testimony to Congress yesterday, Comey, a Yonkers native, admitted to sharing contents of an unclassified memo with a Columbia Law Professor who then passed it onto the media.
