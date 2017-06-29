We can do better

We can do better

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Riverdale Press

I attended the first DOT meeting on the Broadway plan two years ago, and at least one table mentioned protected bike lanes as worthwhile additions. Although I was not at those tables, I absolutely support - and have always supported - a network of protected bike lanes that reaches to the downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Riverdale Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prison for dr. frederick winston (Feb '15) 17 hr patient 2
Add Me On Discord @ niceteen6822#7641 For a Lov... 19 hr bigdickmale4female 1
News A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere... Jun 27 333stenbrian 1
Pamela Graddick Jun 24 Maria 1
News Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I Jun 24 333stenbrian 1
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Jun 21 John 56
News Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie... Jun 20 Laira6311 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC