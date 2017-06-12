Watch, Ring Recovered Among Skeletal Remains Discovered In Yonkers
A watch and ring were recovered in the human skeletal remains that were discovered rolled up in a carpet in Westchester earlier this month, Yonkers police said on Thursday. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on June 5, police were dispatched to 165 Bruce Ave. in Yonkers, where there were reports of the remains.
