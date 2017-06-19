Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience...

Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tied To Drug Overdoses

There are 1 comment on the The Yonkers Daily Voice story from Yesterday, titled Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tied To Drug Overdoses. In it, The Yonkers Daily Voice reports that:

Two men found dead in a basement bathroom at a Westchester convenience store may have died from drug overdoses, according to the Yonkers Police. The men, 32-year-old and 45-year-old Yonkers residents, were found Sunday around 2:41 p.m. in the basement area of the Fania Deli & Grocery store at 18 Lawrence St., after receiving a report of two men down, said Sgt.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Laira6311

Clemmons, NC

#1 Yesterday
RIP SELVIN GOMEZ:(
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bell ans chemical companyc (Nov '08) Mon DeanBlasco 11
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Mon real wash heights 198
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Mon dark voice alley cat 137
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!! Jun 15 ami zing 2
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Jun 14 Rickl 1,499
Angie jupin in jail for drugs. Jun 12 Ratting trolls al... 4
News Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch... Jun 12 333stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC