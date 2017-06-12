Teen To Be Indicted For Murder In Rid...

Teen To Be Indicted For Murder In Ridge Hill Movie Theater Stabbing

14 hrs ago Read more: The Mount Vernon Daily Voice

A Westchester County teenager is expected to be indicted on Monday on charges that he allegedly fatally stabbed another teenager at a Yonkers movie theater earlier this year. According to reports , 16-year-old Michael Pettiford is expected to be indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon Monday in Westchester County Court.

