Teen Indicted On Murder Charges In Ridge Hill Movie Theater Stabbing

A Westchester County teenager is facing life in prison after being indicted on charges that he allegedly fatally stabbed another teenager at a Yonkers movie theater earlier this year. According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., 16-year-old Michael Pettiford has been indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon Monday in Westchester County Court.

