Stepinac Student Receives Rooney Dist...

Stepinac Student Receives Rooney Distinguished Graduate Award

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

Shane Rafferty, a Yonkers resident, and Stepinac graduate is this year's 2017 recipient of the Timothy J. Rooney Distinguished Graduate Award. Rafferty was presented with the $1,000 scholarship on June 29 at the Lincoln Park Taxpayers Association meeting in Yonkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) 39 min Trio 98
News Another Suit from East Ramapo Parents (Jan '16) Tue Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
prison for dr. frederick winston (Feb '15) Jun 29 patient 2
Add Me On Discord @ niceteen6822#7641 For a Lov... Jun 29 bigdickmale4female 1
News A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere... Jun 27 333stenbrian 1
Pamela Graddick Jun 24 Maria 1
News Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I Jun 24 333stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC