Stepinac Student Receives Rooney Distinguished Graduate Award
Shane Rafferty, a Yonkers resident, and Stepinac graduate is this year's 2017 recipient of the Timothy J. Rooney Distinguished Graduate Award. Rafferty was presented with the $1,000 scholarship on June 29 at the Lincoln Park Taxpayers Association meeting in Yonkers.
