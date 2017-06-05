Staten Island man to be ordained a de...

Staten Island man to be ordained a deacon by Cardinal Timothy Dolan

Saturday Jun 3

Jim Cowan, of Randall Manor, with his wife, Patricia, in St.Patrick's Cathedral. Cowan, a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Tompkinsville, will be ordained a permanent deacon June 17 by Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

