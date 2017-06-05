Staten Island man to be ordained a deacon by Cardinal Timothy Dolan
Jim Cowan, of Randall Manor, with his wife, Patricia, in St.Patrick's Cathedral. Cowan, a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Tompkinsville, will be ordained a permanent deacon June 17 by Cardinal Timothy Dolan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marco leggo
|Sun
|I know
|1
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Jun 1
|CHUCHA 173RD
|1,498
|NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of...
|May 25
|Budget girl
|3
|New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ...
|May 24
|33sstenbrian
|1
|John Gallagher of Aramark Arrested by Feds for ...
|May 24
|333stenbrian
|1
|Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10)
|May 24
|Honest Woman
|231
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|Moose
|7
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC