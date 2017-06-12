Shanit Halperin: District Research, A...

Shanit Halperin: District Research, Assessment and Accountability Director

Shanit Halperin, a former administrator in the Yonkers Public Schools, has been named Director of Research, Assessment and Accountability in the New Rochelle school district. She was appointed to the post on June 6 by the New Rochelle Board of Education.

