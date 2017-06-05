Sen. Klein Refuses To Disband Indepen...

Sen. Klein Refuses To Disband Independent Democratic Caucus

Sen. Jeff Klein , who heads the 8-member IDC, called for the resignation of Yonkers Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, leader of the Democrats and said his group was not going away. Klein, who represents the 34th district which covers a portion of Southern Westchester, told Buffalo News the Democrats have no intention of marshaling the votes to get things done.

