Sen. Klein Refuses To Disband Independent Democratic Caucus
Sen. Jeff Klein , who heads the 8-member IDC, called for the resignation of Yonkers Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, leader of the Democrats and said his group was not going away. Klein, who represents the 34th district which covers a portion of Southern Westchester, told Buffalo News the Democrats have no intention of marshaling the votes to get things done.
