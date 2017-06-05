Seen Him? Teddy The Dog Spotted In Yo...

Seen Him? Teddy The Dog Spotted In Yonkers After Three Months

On Sunday, residents in Yonkers reported that they had spotted Teddy, a missing dog who has been on the run from the Bronx since March 3. He was seen in the vicinity of Yonkers and Kimball Avenue. Prior to the spotting in Yonkers, Teddy was last seen in the Bronx in Morris Garden on Morris Avenue, heading toward the Grand Concourse.

