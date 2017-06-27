Seen Him? Lucky The Dog Lost In Yonkers

A family in Yonkers is hoping for help from the community as they attempt to reunite with their dog who went missing on Monday. Lucky , a Chihuahua and Cocker Spaniel mix has been missing since Monday, June 26. He was last seen in Yonkers near Highland Place and Ludlow Street.

