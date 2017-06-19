Seen Him? $1,000 Reward Offered For C...

Seen Him? $1,000 Reward Offered For Charlie, Dog Lost In Yonkers

Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

A $1,000 reward has been offered to anyone that helps bring home Charlie, a lost dog from Yonkers that has been missing for weeks. This week, the Lost PETS of Westchester County Facebook group posted a new alert for Charlie, a 13-year-old German Shepherd and Pit Bull mix, who has been missing for eight weeks.

