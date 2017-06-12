Putin Mocks Westchester Native Comey's Trump Testimony, Offers Him Asylum
Russian President Vladmir Putin jokingly offered the former FBI director and Yonkers native asylum if he gets in trouble leaking recorded conversations he had with President Donald Trump. Putin made the comments during an appearance on Russian TV in which he took calls from Russians for four hours.
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!!
|17 hr
|ami zing
|2
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Rickl
|1,499
|Angie jupin in jail for drugs.
|Jun 12
|Ratting trolls al...
|4
|Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch...
|Jun 12
|333stenbrian
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
|NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of...
|Jun 10
|you hate the truth
|6
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Jun 10
|Pablo
|55
