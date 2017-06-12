Putin Mocks Westchester Native Comey'...

Putin Mocks Westchester Native Comey's Trump Testimony, Offers Him Asylum

20 hrs ago

Russian President Vladmir Putin jokingly offered the former FBI director and Yonkers native asylum if he gets in trouble leaking recorded conversations he had with President Donald Trump. Putin made the comments during an appearance on Russian TV in which he took calls from Russians for four hours.

