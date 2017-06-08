President Trump's a liar. Now what? James Comey's testimony adds to the credibility crisis: Our view Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s1MEsD The millions of Americans who watched - from homes and businesses, bars and classrooms across the USA - James Comey's extraordinary congressional testimony on Thursday saw several sides to the 6-foot-8 lawman from Yonkers, N.Y. They saw the seasoned federal agent, who quickly sized up the newly elected President Trump as a liar and memorialized their every encounter.

