Police Issue 214 Tickets In Six-Hour Westchester Speed Enforcement Detail

The City of Yonkers Police Department along with members of the New York State Police conducted the Initiative focusing on the Sprain Brook Parkway, Central Avenue, and Interstate 87 in the City of Yonkers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Combined, 156 speeding tickets were issued. Here's the rundown of the other tickets: six seat belt or child restraint tickets, six tickets for cell phone usage, six tickets were issued for vehicles that failed to move over for emergency vehicles, and 40 tickets for other vehicle and traffic offenses were given to motorists.

