Orphan Train Rider statues unveiled
Sisters of St. Joseph are gathered around the Orphan Train Rider statues of Sister Roberta Dreiling and Sister Eva Marie Vale that were unveiled at the Nazareth Motherhouse Thursday as part of the National Orphan Train Complex Orphan Train Rider statue project. Sisters of St. Joseph are gathered around the Orphan Train Rider statues of Sister Roberta Dreiling and Sister Eva Marie Vale that were unveiled at the Nazareth Motherhouse Thursday as part of the National Orphan Train Complex Orphan Train Rider statue project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blade-Empire.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|2 hr
|Rocky
|136
|NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of...
|8 hr
|you hate the truth
|6
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Pablo
|55
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|trumans treason
|24
|NY Botanical Garden
|Jun 6
|GHawthorne
|1
|Marco leggo
|Jun 4
|I know
|1
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Jun 1
|CHUCHA 173RD
|1,498
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC