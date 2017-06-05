Orphan Train Rider statues unveiled

Orphan Train Rider statues unveiled

Sisters of St. Joseph are gathered around the Orphan Train Rider statues of Sister Roberta Dreiling and Sister Eva Marie Vale that were unveiled at the Nazareth Motherhouse Thursday as part of the National Orphan Train Complex Orphan Train Rider statue project. Sisters of St. Joseph are gathered around the Orphan Train Rider statues of Sister Roberta Dreiling and Sister Eva Marie Vale that were unveiled at the Nazareth Motherhouse Thursday as part of the National Orphan Train Complex Orphan Train Rider statue project.

