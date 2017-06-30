Off-Duty Police Officer Accused Of Assaulting Woman In Northern Westchester
An off-duty Yonkers police officer was arrested on Friday, June 23, after he allegedly broke a car windshield and put a woman in a chokehold after a night on the town in Pleasantville. Trevor Goff, 27, of Yonkers, turned himself into Pleasantville police where he was charged with three misdemeanor charges for the events that took place on Friday, June 16, Pleasantville police Lt.
