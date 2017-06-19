Now Casting: 'Dirty Dancing' Nat'l To...

Now Casting: 'Dirty Dancing' Nat'l Tour + 3 More Gigs

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Back Stage

Looking to have the time of your life? Today's casting roundup has several opportunities to guarantee it! Play Baby or Johnny in the national nonunion tour of "Dirty Dancing," soar high with "Marvel Universe Live!," or join the roster of extras for upcoming feature films in New York. "DIRTY DANCING" NAT'L NONUNION TOUR The tour is looking for male and female talent aged 1840 to fill all principal roles, including Baby, Johnny, and Penny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) 17 hr John 56
News Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie... Tue Laira6311 1
bell ans chemical companyc (Nov '08) Mon DeanBlasco 11
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Mon real wash heights 198
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 19 dark voice alley cat 137
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!! Jun 15 ami zing 2
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Jun 14 Rickl 1,499
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Westchester County was issued at June 22 at 3:49AM EDT

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC