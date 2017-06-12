Manhattans promise great JA show

Manhattans promise great JA show

Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Gerald Alston-led Manhattans warmed up for their July 8 show, scheduled for the National Arena in St Andrew, with a brilliant set at the eighth annual staging of the Miss Dream Castle Pageant, held at the Royal Regency Hotel in Yonkers, New York, on Saturday night. From the moment Alston and the other group members - Troy May and David Tyson - took the stage, it was evident that the R&B group was out to please their audience.

