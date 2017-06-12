Manhattans promise great JA show
The Gerald Alston-led Manhattans warmed up for their July 8 show, scheduled for the National Arena in St Andrew, with a brilliant set at the eighth annual staging of the Miss Dream Castle Pageant, held at the Royal Regency Hotel in Yonkers, New York, on Saturday night. From the moment Alston and the other group members - Troy May and David Tyson - took the stage, it was evident that the R&B group was out to please their audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angie jupin in jail for drugs.
|Mon
|Ratting trolls al...
|4
|Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch...
|Mon
|333stenbrian
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
|NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of...
|Jun 10
|you hate the truth
|6
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Jun 10
|Pablo
|55
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|trumans treason
|24
|NY Botanical Garden
|Jun 6
|GHawthorne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC