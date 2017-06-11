Man Charged After Girl Attacked By Do...

Man Charged After Girl Attacked By Dogs On Way To School In Yonkers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

The owner of two large Bullmastiff dogs who attacked an 11-year-old Yonkers girl on her way to school on Thursday morning has been arrested and charged, Yonkers Police announced late Friday afternoon. The attack occurred around 7:12 a.m. in the area of Ashburton Avenue at Yonkers Avenue when the girl was walking to school bus stop, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pamela Graddick Sat Maria 1
News Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I Sat 333stenbrian 1
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Jun 21 John 56
News Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie... Jun 20 Laira6311 1
bell ans chemical companyc (Nov '08) Jun 19 DeanBlasco 11
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Jun 19 real wash heights 198
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 19 dark voice alley cat 137
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,825 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC