Man Charged After Girl Attacked By Dogs On Way To School In Yonkers
The owner of two large Bullmastiff dogs who attacked an 11-year-old Yonkers girl on her way to school on Thursday morning has been arrested and charged, Yonkers Police announced late Friday afternoon. The attack occurred around 7:12 a.m. in the area of Ashburton Avenue at Yonkers Avenue when the girl was walking to school bus stop, said Sgt.
