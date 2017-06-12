June 13: Shakespeare, Reggie Jackson and Hart Island
Brooklyn: I am delighted to know that there are some people of character who refused to condone this travesty of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" . Bravo to Delta and Bank of America! For anyone to think it is a good idea to rejoice at and gleefully and proudly dramatize the assassination of a sitting President would be bad enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|Rickl
|1,499
|Angie jupin in jail for drugs.
|Mon
|Ratting trolls al...
|4
|Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch...
|Mon
|333stenbrian
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
|NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of...
|Jun 10
|you hate the truth
|6
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Jun 10
|Pablo
|55
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|trumans treason
|24
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC