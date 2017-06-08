Jennifer Gould KeilLin-Manuel Miranda's tailor is also Yonkers real estate mogul 0:0

"Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda gave a red carpet Oscar shout-out earlier this year to San Marko Formals in Yonkers, where he got his tux for both the Academy Awards and his senior prom. Now, we can share that the store's managing partner, Gino Forchetti, is also a developer who has built three new-construction homes on the site of a former tennis club in Yonkers.

