Jennifer Gould KeilLin-Manuel Miranda...

Jennifer Gould KeilLin-Manuel Miranda's tailor is also Yonkers real estate mogul 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

"Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda gave a red carpet Oscar shout-out earlier this year to San Marko Formals in Yonkers, where he got his tux for both the Academy Awards and his senior prom. Now, we can share that the store's managing partner, Gino Forchetti, is also a developer who has built three new-construction homes on the site of a former tennis club in Yonkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of... Wed Yidfellas v USA 4
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Wed trumans treason 24
NY Botanical Garden Jun 6 GHawthorne 1
Marco leggo Jun 4 I know 1
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Jun 1 CHUCHA 173RD 1,498
News New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ... May 24 33sstenbrian 1
News John Gallagher of Aramark Arrested by Feds for ... May 24 333stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC