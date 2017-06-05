Injury Reported As Car Crashes With School Bus On I-87 In Westchester
Police are investigating a school bus accident that left one person with a minor injury on the New York State Thruway in Yonkers. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, state police were dispatched to a stretch of the southbound Thruway, where there was a reported accident involving a car and school bus.
