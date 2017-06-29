Hudson Valley Officials Celebrate Coa...

Hudson Valley Officials Celebrate Coast Guard Decision On Anchorage Berths

Read more: The Greenburgh Daily Voice

With the U.S. Coast Guard suspending plans to create anchor berths for barges throughout the Hudson Valley, local officials are celebrating their victory after more than a year of deliberating. The Coast Guard agreed to t ake the deal off the table and "suspend future rulemaking decisions," regarding the plan to install 16 barge anchor berths across 715 acres on the water between Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenburgh Daily Voice.

