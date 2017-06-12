Heat Headed To Yonkers: Air Quality Alert Issued
The heat will impact the area Sunday through Tuesday with real-feel temperatures reaching dangerous levels for several hours during the afternoons each of those days, according to AccuWeather.com. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday for Westchester and Rockland.
