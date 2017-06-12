Heat Headed To Yonkers: Air Quality A...

Heat Headed To Yonkers: Air Quality Alert Issued

The heat will impact the area Sunday through Tuesday with real-feel temperatures reaching dangerous levels for several hours during the afternoons each of those days, according to AccuWeather.com. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday for Westchester and Rockland.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Westchester County was issued at June 12 at 10:16PM EDT

