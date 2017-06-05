Have You Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Westchester Man
A Missing Person Alert was issued earlier Saturday evening relating to the disappearance of a 79-year-old Westchester man. Maximo Mercado of Yonkers was last seen at noon on Saturday.
