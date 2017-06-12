Hannah Miller wins NAADA trot at Yonkers
In the NAADA Trot at Yonkers Raceway tonight the 25-year-old, affectionately known as 'Hurricane Hannah', scored yet another victory when she guided Rev It Now to a gate-to-wire triumph over seven others in a 1:59.3 clocking. For the two-time National Amateur Driver of the Year it marked her 10th driving victory this season and her 83rd in just 289 career starts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hoof Beats.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!!
|Thu
|ami zing
|2
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Jun 14
|Rickl
|1,499
|Angie jupin in jail for drugs.
|Jun 12
|Ratting trolls al...
|4
|Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch...
|Jun 12
|333stenbrian
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
|NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of...
|Jun 10
|you hate the truth
|6
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Jun 10
|Pablo
|55
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC