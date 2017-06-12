Hannah Miller wins NAADA trot at Yonkers

In the NAADA Trot at Yonkers Raceway tonight the 25-year-old, affectionately known as 'Hurricane Hannah', scored yet another victory when she guided Rev It Now to a gate-to-wire triumph over seven others in a 1:59.3 clocking. For the two-time National Amateur Driver of the Year it marked her 10th driving victory this season and her 83rd in just 289 career starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hoof Beats.