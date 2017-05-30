Fudgie the Whale cake turns 40 years old

Fudgie the Whale cake turns 40 years old

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In 1929, Carvel started as an ice cream truck in Hartsdale, NY. Pictured: Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive officer Lee Iacocca, center, chats with newsman Walter Cronkite, right, and Tom Carvel, ice Tom Carvel created the world's first soft-serve ice cream machine in 1936.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Thu CHUCHA 173RD 1,498
News NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of... May 25 Budget girl 3
News New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ... May 24 33sstenbrian 1
News John Gallagher of Aramark Arrested by Feds for ... May 24 333stenbrian 1
Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10) May 24 Honest Woman 231
News Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08) Apr '17 Moose 7
News New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg... Mar '17 33stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,482,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC