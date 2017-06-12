Exit Ramp: Not all heroes wear uniforms

Who is your hero? The star who hit 40 home runs? The firefighter who ran into a burning building to rescue a puppy? The first responders during 9/11 or at Newtown, Conn., who ignored personal danger to save survivors and who consoled agonizing parents? Or is it someone else? Most likely you've never heard about my hero because he was none of the above. He was an ordinary guy whose name rarely appeared in the local newspaper and he never earned a medal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.