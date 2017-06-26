Engel talks Trump this weekend

How is the Trump presidency affecting the Bronx? U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel wants to know, and he's ready to answer questions about a Trump world at the same time. He'll meet with Northwest Bronx Indivisible Sunday, June 25 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Riverdale-Yonkers Society for Ethical Culture, 4450 Fieldston Road.

