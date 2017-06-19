Deal Made To Rebuild 'Crumbling' Yonkers Schools

Legislation has been passed that will afford Yonkers millions of dollars to begin rebuilding "crumbling" schools and invest in new construction throughout the district. Both houses of the New York State Legislature approved legislation sponsored by Assemblymembers Shelley Mayer and Gary Pretlow on Wednesday night that authorized accelerated funds to continue progress of the "Yonkers City School District Joint Schools Construction and Modernization Act."

