Coyote Sightings Near Yonkers Raceway...

Coyote Sightings Near Yonkers Raceway Spark Residents' Concerns

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

Officials in Yonkers have called a meeting as restlessness grows following several coyote sightings near the Yonkers Raceway and Hillview Reservoir. Members of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Department of Agriculture have scheduled a meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night at the St. Barnabas Elementary School, where they will discuss the recent sightings, which have left local residents uneasy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) 20 hr John 56
News Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie... Tue Laira6311 1
bell ans chemical companyc (Nov '08) Mon DeanBlasco 11
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Mon real wash heights 198
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 19 dark voice alley cat 137
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!! Jun 15 ami zing 2
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Jun 14 Rickl 1,499
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,865 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC