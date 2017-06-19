Coyote Sightings Near Yonkers Raceway Spark Residents' Concerns
Officials in Yonkers have called a meeting as restlessness grows following several coyote sightings near the Yonkers Raceway and Hillview Reservoir. Members of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Department of Agriculture have scheduled a meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night at the St. Barnabas Elementary School, where they will discuss the recent sightings, which have left local residents uneasy.
