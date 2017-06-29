Coast Guard Kills Plan To Park Barges Along Hudson River
After more than a year, the Coast Guard has agreed to kill a proposal that would have seen barge anchor berths placed along the Hudson River. According to Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, on Tuesday, "after more than a year of tireless efforts to defeat a plan for additional anchorages," the Coast Guard agreed to pull the deal off the table, announcing they would "suspend future rulemaking decisions."
