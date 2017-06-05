Cineaste Hangout Alamo Drafthouse To ...

Cineaste Hangout Alamo Drafthouse To Open In Los Angeles Next Year

Read more: Deadline

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the great food-and-drink-meets-movies exhibition chain, will finally throw its doors open next year in downtown Los Angeles' The Bloc, a 1.8 million foot open-air retail-entertainment-sports center. Alamo will have a 12-screen multiplex in the space, each with 4K digital projection, 3D and 35MM projection.

Yonkers, NY

