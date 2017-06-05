Celebrity Cinematographer Sets Up Sho...

Celebrity Cinematographer Sets Up Shop In Downtown Yonkers

Cinematographer Steven Romano has announced that he purchased a 10,000-square-foot property at 15 School St. in Yonkers, where he will open a production studio where a former banana warehouse once stood. According to Romano, he plans to use the space for television and motion picture production, as well as television commercials.

