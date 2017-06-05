Buddhist Nuns Suffer Hostility, Sexis...

Buddhist Nuns Suffer Hostility, Sexism & A Frustrated Dalai Lama

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Free Press, Independent News Media

BANGKOK, Thailand -- An American Buddhist nun said the U.S. Embassy rescued her from Thai men who wanted to kidnap her, but they later allegedly burned down her temple dormitory because she intentionally disobeys Thai Buddhist clergy by supporting women to become nuns. Leaura M. Naomi's confrontation earlier this year is the most vivid example of a wider revolution by women across Southeast Asia demanding equality to allow female ordinations within Theravada Buddhism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press, Independent News Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of... Wed Yidfellas v USA 4
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Wed trumans treason 24
NY Botanical Garden Jun 6 GHawthorne 1
Marco leggo Jun 4 I know 1
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Jun 1 CHUCHA 173RD 1,498
News New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ... May 24 33sstenbrian 1
News John Gallagher of Aramark Arrested by Feds for ... May 24 333stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC