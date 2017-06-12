Board asks Broadway planners, 'Weren't you listening?'
If New York City's transportation department wants to transform the North Riverdale portion of Broadway, it's going to do it without the blessing of Community Board 8. In a vote that wasn't even close Monday, CB8 followed the lead set by outgoing chair Dan Padernacht just a couple weeks ago rejecting key aspects of a road restriping plan on Broadway, stretching from West 242nd Street to the Yonkers city line. "I think the most troubling thing for this entire proposal that I have seen is the lack of collaboration with DOT," CB8 member Steven Sarao said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Riverdale Press.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|2 hr
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!!
|Jun 15
|ami zing
|2
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Jun 14
|Rickl
|1,499
|Angie jupin in jail for drugs.
|Jun 12
|Ratting trolls al...
|4
|Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch...
|Jun 12
|333stenbrian
|1
|NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of...
|Jun 10
|you hate the truth
|6
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Jun 10
|Pablo
|55
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC