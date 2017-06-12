Board asks Broadway planners, 'Weren't you listening?'

If New York City's transportation department wants to transform the North Riverdale portion of Broadway, it's going to do it without the blessing of Community Board 8. In a vote that wasn't even close Monday, CB8 followed the lead set by outgoing chair Dan Padernacht just a couple weeks ago rejecting key aspects of a road restriping plan on Broadway, stretching from West 242nd Street to the Yonkers city line. "I think the most troubling thing for this entire proposal that I have seen is the lack of collaboration with DOT," CB8 member Steven Sarao said.

