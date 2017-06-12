Board asks Broadway planners, 'Weren'...

Board asks Broadway planners, 'Weren't you listening?'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Riverdale Press

If New York City's transportation department wants to transform the North Riverdale portion of Broadway, it's going to do it without the blessing of Community Board 8. In a vote that wasn't even close Monday, CB8 followed the lead set by outgoing chair Dan Padernacht just a couple weeks ago rejecting key aspects of a road restriping plan on Broadway, stretching from West 242nd Street to the Yonkers city line. "I think the most troubling thing for this entire proposal that I have seen is the lack of collaboration with DOT," CB8 member Steven Sarao said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Riverdale Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) 2 hr dark voice alley cat 137
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!! Jun 15 ami zing 2
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Jun 14 Rickl 1,499
Angie jupin in jail for drugs. Jun 12 Ratting trolls al... 4
News Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch... Jun 12 333stenbrian 1
News NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of... Jun 10 you hate the truth 6
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Jun 10 Pablo 55
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Westchester County was issued at June 19 at 4:35PM EDT

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC