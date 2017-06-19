Bird Strike Causes Precautionary Heli...

Bird Strike Causes Precautionary Helicopter Landing In Yonkers Park

A Westchester County Police helicopter made a precautionary stop in a Yonkers park earlier this month after crews feared they had struck a bird. The police helicopter was apparently struck by a bird on Friday, June 9,, Westchester County Police spokesman Kieran O'Leary said on Monday, prompting the pilots to make a temporary stop in Coyne Park as a precaution.

