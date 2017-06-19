Bill To Ban Barges In Hudson Valley Awaiting Cuomo's Approval

A bill to prevent the creation of anchorage sites in the Hudson River has passed the New York State Assembly and Senate, and will now head to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk before it can be signed into law. Earlier this year, bi-partisan Hudson Valley officials came together at the Yonkers waterfront to announce additional legislation that would stop the U.S. Coast Guard's proposal that includes the installation of 16 anchor berths across 715 acres on the water between Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.