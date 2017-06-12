ATM Skimming Device Located At Bank I...

ATM Skimming Device Located At Bank In Yonkers

Members of the Yonkers Police Department are warning residents to be on high alert after a skimming device was located at Citizen's Bank on Central Park Avenue. Detectives in Yonkers are currently investigating an ATM skimming incident from Citizen's Bank at 2371 Central Park Ave., where a device was discovered attached to an ATM at the location on March 18 and 19. Anyone who used an ATM at that location has been encouraged by police to review their bank and credit statements for suspicious activities, Sgt.

