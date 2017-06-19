Arrest warrant served on old forgery charge
An old arrest warrant was served on a woman for attempting to make a fraudulent purchase at a store on Greenwich Avenue in 2014. Ebony Palmer, 29, of Maple Street, Yonkers, was picked up from the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, N.Y., where she was being held on another criminal matter.
