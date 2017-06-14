14-Year-Old Cat Lost In Yonkers

14-Year-Old Cat Lost In Yonkers

14 hrs ago

A reward has been offered for any assistance in tracking down an elderly cat who has been missing for more than a week in Yonkers. A family is hoping for the community's assistance as they search for a 14-year-old female cat, which was last seen in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and Tibbets Brook Park that has reportedly been missing since Wednesday, June 21. An undisclosed reward has been offered to anyone who helps bring the cat home.

