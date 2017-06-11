11-Year-Old NY Girl Mauled By Dogs While Walking To School
An 11-year-old New York girl is recovering at home after she was attacked and mauled by two large dogs while she was on her way to school. The girl, Jaelyn Rodriguez, was walking to a Yonkers bus stop Thursday when two bull mastiff-type dogs pounced on her with no warning.
