Yonkers Veteran Named To State Senate's Hall Of Fame
A Yonkers resident has been elected to the New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame by Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Each year, a veteran from each of the state's Senate districts who has served his military and "performed outstanding service on behalf of their community as a civilian" is celebrated by the government.
